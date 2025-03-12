NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.