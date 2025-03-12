NBT Bank N A NY Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.81, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

