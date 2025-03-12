NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 492816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,311,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,327,000 after buying an additional 787,032 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after buying an additional 688,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 663,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.