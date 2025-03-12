Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

NOSPF remained flat at $42.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Neoen has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Neoen Company Profile

Featured Articles

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

