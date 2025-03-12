Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 125,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,198,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
