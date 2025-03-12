Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 125,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,198,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 7.3 %

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

