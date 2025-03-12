Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $201,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.
M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.
M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Further Reading
