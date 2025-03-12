Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $201,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.