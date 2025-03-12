Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 1,849 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

