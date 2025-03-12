Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 5,335 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 75.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $82.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

