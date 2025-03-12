Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 196,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,603. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

