New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of GBR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.22. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

