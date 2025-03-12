New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

