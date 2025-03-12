New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

