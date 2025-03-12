Noble Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NN

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for NN’s FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

NNBR stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NN has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in NN by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 1,080,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,894.29. This trade represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

