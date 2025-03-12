Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,148,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 312,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

