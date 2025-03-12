Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.