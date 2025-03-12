Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:NOM opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
