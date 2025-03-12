Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NOM opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

