Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 10.5% increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,750. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.