Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of QQQX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 42,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,020. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
