Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QQQX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 42,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,020. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

