Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NNY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.