Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,470. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

