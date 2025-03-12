Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 80,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.