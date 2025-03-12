Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 8,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,865. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.