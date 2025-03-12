NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.40. 60,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 148,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

