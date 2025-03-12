Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.43. The firm has a market cap of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

