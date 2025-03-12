Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.43. The firm has a market cap of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT 2
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.