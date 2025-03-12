Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 559.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Oculus VisionTech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
