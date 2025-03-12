Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $694.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,529. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

