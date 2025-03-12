OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 30.5 %
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.69 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
OpGen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.