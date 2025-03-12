OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director David Vennettilli Sells 30,762 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,026.58. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OppFi alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10.

OppFi Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OPFI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 1,007,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,731. The stock has a market cap of $805.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in OppFi by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OppFi by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OppFi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPFI

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.