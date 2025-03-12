Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 558,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Organto Foods

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.