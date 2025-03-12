Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 58.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) rose 58.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 90,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

