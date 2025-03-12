Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
OVV traded up C$0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.09. 48,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.89.
Ovintiv Company Profile
