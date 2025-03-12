Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV traded up C$0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.09. 48,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.89.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

