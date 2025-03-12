Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.