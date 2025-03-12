Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

