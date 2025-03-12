Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 15.1 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

