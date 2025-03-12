Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 128797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
