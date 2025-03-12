Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of C$91.92 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

In other Parkit Enterprise news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 499,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$264,735.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 557,100 shares of company stock valued at $297,222. 39.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

