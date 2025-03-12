Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Nora Duke Buys 2,800 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Nora Duke acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24.

Parkland Stock Up 0.5 %

PKI stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.30. 127,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.85. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$30.09 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.92.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

