Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

