Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,208,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,977,000 after buying an additional 226,887 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 129,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,623,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

