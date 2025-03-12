Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 648 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

