Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,706.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

