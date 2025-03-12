Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,022 shares in the company, valued at $25,035,638.16. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRA International Trading Up 1.9 %

CRAI traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 78,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $214.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CRA International by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CRA International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

