Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.03. 810,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,789,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

