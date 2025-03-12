PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Issues Earnings Results

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON PBEE remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,907. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 94.26 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.41. The company has a market cap of £352.38 million, a PE ratio of -64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

Featured Stories

