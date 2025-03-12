Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Carol A. Schneeberger Sells 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

PEBO opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

