Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.94 on Wednesday. Perenti has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

