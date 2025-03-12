Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.94 on Wednesday. Perenti has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.
Perenti Company Profile
