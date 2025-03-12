PFG Advisors Acquires 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

