PFG Advisors Has $10.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

