PFG Advisors Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

