PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,983,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

